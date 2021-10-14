-
Justin Thomas rebounds from poor front in first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas finds the fringe in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Justin Thomas hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Thomas finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Justin Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Thomas hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
