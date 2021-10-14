-
Justin Rose putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 first round in the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 76th at 3 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Justin Rose had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 4 over for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 5 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Rose chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rose to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Rose's 126 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 4 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.
