In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Jordan Spieth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 34 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

At the 550-yard par-5 14th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Spieth to 5 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.