-
-
Joohyung Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Joohyung Kim makes opening birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Joohyung Kim makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Kim's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Kim's 173 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 4 under for the round.
-
-