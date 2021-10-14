-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Joaquin Niemann hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Niemann chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Niemann chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
After a 336 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Niemann's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
