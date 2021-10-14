-
Jhonattan Vegas putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Hudson Swafford and Aaron Wise; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; and Cameron Smith and Keith Mitchell are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Jhonattan Vegas's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Vegas hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 4 under for the round.
