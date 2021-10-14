  • Jhonattan Vegas putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 1 at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.