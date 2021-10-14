-
Jason Kokrak shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 14, 2021
Highlights
Jason Kokrak's bunker play yields birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day in 78th at 5 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
At the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 5 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 6 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 5 over for the round.
