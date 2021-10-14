Jason Day hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 70th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

Day stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 138-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Day hit a tee shot 250 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Day had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 13th, Day chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

Day hit his second shot into the native area, Day hit his next to the right rough, and close the hole by hitting his sixth shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 550-yard par-5 14th. This moved Day to 1 over for the day.