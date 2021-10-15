-
Jaekyeong Lee putts well in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jaekyeong Lee holes 16-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Jaekyeong Lee makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Jaekyeong Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 39th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, Jaekyeong Lee hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaekyeong Lee to even for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Lee's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lee's 84 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
