-
-
Ian Poulter delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Ian Poulter drains 15-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Ian Poulter makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Ian Poulter hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Poulter finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the par-5 third, Ian Poulter chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Poulter's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 sixth, Poulter chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Poulter had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Poulter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 6 under for the round.
-
-