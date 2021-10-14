  • Hudson Swafford putts himself to a 7-under 65 in first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

  • In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Hudson Swafford opens with birdie at THE CJ CUP

    In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.