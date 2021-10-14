In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Hudson Swafford's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Swafford hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 366-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Swafford had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 6 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 7 under for the round.