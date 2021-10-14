-
Hideki Matsuyama delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and finished the round bogey free. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hideki Matsuyama had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hideki Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.
