In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Harry Higgs hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day in 3rd at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 second, Higgs hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgs's 153 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Higgs had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Higgs's 175 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Higgs's tee shot went 228 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 19 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Higgs hit his 260 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 7 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 8 under for the round.