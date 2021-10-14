Harris English hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; Cameron Smith, Hudson Swafford, Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas, and Aaron Wise are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Max Homa, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 7th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, English had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, English's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, English chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 fourth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

English hit his tee at the green on the 138-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to even for the round.

English got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 over for the round.