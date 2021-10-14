-
Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes short birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Harold Varner III makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Varner III's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
