Hanbyeol Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Hanbyeol Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Kim hit his 279 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Kim's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Kim's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 17th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
