-
-
Gary Woodland shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
-
Highlights
Gary Woodland rolls in 25-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Gary Woodland makes a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
After a 367 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Woodland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
At the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 11th, Woodland hit a tee shot 243 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
Woodland tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Woodland to 2 under for the round.
-
-