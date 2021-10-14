-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 second, van Rooyen's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After a 353 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 139 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
