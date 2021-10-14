-
Emiliano Grillo shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 65th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 377-yard par-4 first, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 550-yard par-5 14th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
