Dustin Johnson putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 first round in the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dustin Johnson escapes fairway bunker for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 308 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Dustin Johnson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dustin Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Johnson's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 16th, Johnson's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
