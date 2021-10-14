-
Collin Morikawa shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa reaches in two to set up birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Collin Morikawa makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 333 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Morikawa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Morikawa's 179 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 ninth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Morikawa hit his 251 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Morikawa's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 5 under for the round.
