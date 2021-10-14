-
Chris Kirk shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Chris Kirk hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under Robert Streb is in 1st at 9 under, Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 6 under, and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Kirk's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kirk reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
Kirk tee shot went 238 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Kirk hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
