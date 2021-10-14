-
-
Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Charley Hoffman hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 65th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 597-yard par-5 third, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 15th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
-
-