Charl Schwartzel hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at even for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 65th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Schwartzel's tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

At the 138-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Schwartzel had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 508-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 235-yard par-3 green 11th, Schwartzel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schwartzel's 95 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Schwartzel hit his 224 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.