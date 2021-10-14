-
Carlos Ortiz shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Ortiz had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Ortiz's 148 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.
