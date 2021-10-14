-
Cameron Tringale rebounds from poor front in first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tringale finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Tringale's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Tringale took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and two putted for triple bogey. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Tringale had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
