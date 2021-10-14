-
Cameron Smith putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith's 21-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cameron Smith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Hudson Swafford, Keith Mitchell, Jhonattan Vegas, and Aaron Wise; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Max Homa, Chris Kirk, Rickie Fowler, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Cameron Smith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 340 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Smith chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the 438-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Smith's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 5 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 6 under for the round.
