In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Cam Davis hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Cam Davis's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Davis's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Davis chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 83 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Davis's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.