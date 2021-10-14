-
Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Byeong Hun An makes 10-foot birdie putt at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Byeong Hun An makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 second, An hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved An to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, An's tee shot went 255 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 12th, 360-yard par-4, An hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved An to 2 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even-par for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
