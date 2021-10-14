Brooks Koepka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Brooks Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 second, Koepka's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 491-yard par-4 eighth hole, Koepka had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Koepka's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 12th Koepka hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Koepka's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 16th, Koepka hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.