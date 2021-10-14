-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Brian Harman in the first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
-
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Brian Harman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 377-yard par-4 first, Brian Harman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Brian Harman at 1 under for the round.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 508-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Harman's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.
-
-