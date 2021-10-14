Branden Grace hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his day tied for 65th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 348 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Branden Grace chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Grace's tee shot went 236 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 550-yard par-5 14th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Grace had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Grace hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 18th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.