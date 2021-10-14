-
Alex Noren shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren makes 19-footer for birdie at THE CJ CUP
In the opening round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT 2021, Alex Noren makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Alex Noren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at even for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Smith, Keith Mitchell, and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 377-yard par-4 first hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 366-yard par-4 fifth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to even for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 11th, Noren's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 550-yard par-5 14th hole, Noren hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 15th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Noren chipped his fifth shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to even for the round.
