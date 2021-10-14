-
Adam Scott shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Adam Scott hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 26th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 12th, Scott chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Scott's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
