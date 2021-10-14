-
Abraham Ancer shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 14, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 49th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 11 under; Keith Mitchell is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 597-yard par-5 third hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 366-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ancer had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
On the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 491-yard par-4 eighth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 13th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 15th, Ancer chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 18th hole, Ancer hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
