In his first round at the CJ CUP @ SUMMIT, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Hudson Swafford and Jhonattan Vegas; Robert Streb is in 1st at 10 under; and Cameron Smith and Keith Mitchell are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Aaron Wise's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wise had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 614-yard par-5 sixth, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 491-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 13th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 435-yard par-4 17th hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 18th, Wise chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 6 under for the round.