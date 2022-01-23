-
Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Zach Johnson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 82 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
On the 439-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.
