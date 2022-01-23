  • Zach Johnson shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2022, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Zach Johnson dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2022, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.