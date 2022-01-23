-
-
Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Wyndham Clark spins approach to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day in 13th at 15 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
-
-