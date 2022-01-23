-
Will Zalatoris posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Will Zalatoris sinks eagle putt from off the green at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Will Zalatoris makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and finished the round bogey free. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 6th at 19 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Will Zalatoris had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Zalatoris's 181 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Zalatoris chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.
