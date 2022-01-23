-
Vince Whaley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vincent Whaley sinks birdie putt from just off the green at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Vincent Whaley makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the American Express, Vince Whaley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 363-yard par-4 12th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Whaley chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
