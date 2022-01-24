-
Trey Mullinax shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trey Mullinax holes 11-footer for birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Trey Mullinax makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 59th at 7 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 13th green, Mullinax suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mullinax's 115 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.
Mullinax got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.
