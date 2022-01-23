-
-
Tony Finau putts well in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Tony Finau finished with birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Tony Finau hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 40th at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Tony Finau had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 over for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Finau hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Finau chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Finau's 116 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.
-
-