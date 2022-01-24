-
Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge sinks birdie putt from the fringe at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day in 2nd at 21 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
