Taylor Moore putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 final round in the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
Highlights
Taylor Moore chips it tight to set up birdie at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 67th at 4 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 4 over for the round.
