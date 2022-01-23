  • Taylor Moore putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 final round in the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2022, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Moore chips it tight to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2022, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.