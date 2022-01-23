-
Sungjae Im putts himself to a 6-under 66 in final round of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the American Express, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 11th at 16 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 third hole, Sungjae Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 6 under for the round.
