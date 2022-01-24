-
-
Stephen Stallings Jr. putts well in round four of the American Express
-
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 23, 2022
-
Highlights
Stephen Stallings Jr. sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Stephen Stallings Jr. makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 25th at 12 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Stephen Stallings Jr.'s tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings Jr. chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings Jr. to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 3 under for the round.
Stallings Jr. hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings Jr. to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Stallings Jr. had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings Jr. to 5 under for the round.
-
-