  • Stephen Stallings Jr. putts well in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2022, Stephen Stallings Jr. makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Stephen Stallings Jr. sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2022, Stephen Stallings Jr. makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.