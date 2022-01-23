Si Woo Kim putts well in round four of the American Express

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 11th at 16 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Si Woo Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Si Woo Kim at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kim's 81 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Kim's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.