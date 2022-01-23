-
Seung-Yul Noh shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the American Express
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seung-Yul Noh's solid tee shot and birdie at The American Express
In the opening round of The American Express 2022, Seung-Yul Noh's tee shot sets up a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 67th at 4 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a 274 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 10th, Noh chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Noh had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Noh's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Noh hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.
