Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka drains 26-foot birdie putt at The American Express
In the final round of The American Express 2022, Sepp Straka makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 49th at 9 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Straka had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Straka hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Straka hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 first, Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Straka chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
