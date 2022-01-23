  • Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2022, Sepp Straka makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka drains 26-foot birdie putt at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2022, Sepp Straka makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.