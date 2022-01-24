-
Seamus Power shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the American Express
January 23, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Seamus Power rolls in lengthy birdie putt at The American Express
In the third round of The American Express 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
Seamus Power hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 14th at 14 under; Hudson Swafford is in 1st at 23 under; Tom Hoge is in 2nd at 21 under; and Lee Hodges, Lanto Griffin, and Brian Harman are tied for 3rd at 20 under.
On the 371-yard par-4 second, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Power had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 4 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 3 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Power chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Power's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.
